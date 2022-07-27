Kenneth Dandridge Taft passed away at home in Newport, RI on July 19th, 2022 on the day of his 70th wedding anniversary to Mary F. (Mulligan) Taft, who survives him. Ken was born in Uxbridge, Ma on July 26th, 1925 to Robert and Silda (Cnossen) Taft. He graduated from Uxbridge High School in 1943. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army Air Force. Although he desired to go overseas, his duties remained in the US – his family enjoyed his tales of deployments to all corners of the country during his service years. After demobilization, he attended Boston University and was subsequently employed by the Blackstone Valley National Bank, of which he later became Vice President. Ken retired from the Bank of Boston in 1986 after a fulfilling career.

In retirement Ken and Mary opened their Uxbridge home – the National Register of Historic Places listed Charles Capron House – as the first B&B in the Blackstone Valley. Ken and Mary enjoyed hosting numerous guests, many of whom requested Ken’s buttermilk pancake recipe. As an engaged member of his community, Ken served as Vice President of the Milford Regional Hospital Board and served on the Uxbridge School Committee.

In 1996, Ken and Mary moved to Newport, RI to be closer to family. Ken was a competitive tennis player and a wonderful dancer. He enjoyed traveling, gardening, and a lively conversation. Along with his wife Mary, Ken is survived by his children; John (Patricia), Mark (Jean), Kevin (Amy), Maura (Richie), Ann (Karl), David, Martha (Paul), and ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by two grandchildren. He was also predeceased by his brothers, Ernest and William, and his sisters, Pearl, Dora, and Patricia.

The family wishes to thank Visiting Nurses of Rhode Island for their years of assistance and his devoted caregivers.