Joseph A. Coupal II, 87, of Middletown, RI, passed away on July 11, 2022, at Newport Hospital. He was the husband of Emma J. (Corey) Coupal.

Joseph was born in Detroit, MI, to the late Joseph A Coupal I and Louise R Coupal.

Joseph honorably served in the U.S. Navy for 8 years. He was a member of St. Lucy’s Church in Middletown, and of the North End Club in Middletown. Joseph worked at Raytheon SSD in Portsmouth RI for 35 years after being honorably discharged from the Navy. Joseph had varied other interests that he was able to enjoy after retirement. He was an avid reader who enjoyed going to the local library and bookstore and was an excellent carpenter who built a lot of the furniture in his home by hand. He was also a self-taught musician who crafted his own violin and was a profound oil painter/artist/photographer. Joseph spent his later years with his beloved wife, Emma, enjoying books, cooking, movies, sports, gardening, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Joseph is survived by his wife Emma J Coupal, his children; Joseph A (and his wife Shannon) Coupal III, of North Attleboro, MA, Lisa C (and her husband Michael) Grandchamp, of Portsmouth, John M Coupal, of Miami, FL, his sister; Germain Coupal, of Detroit, MI, his grandchildren; Karissa L Houtchens, Joseph A Coupal IV, Jason M Coupal, Haley J Coupal, Madolyn R Coupal, Jessica L Grandchamp, and Kathryn E Grandchamp.

Services for Mr. Coupal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Robert F Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown RI.