James Randolph Mann, 52, of Westport, Massachusetts, passed away on July 12, 2022 at Charlton Memorial Hospital.

James was born in Plainfield, NJ, to Jerry Mann and the late Kirsten (Albro) Mann.

James received his Associate Degree in Communications from the Community College of Rhode Island. He worked in banking in Warwick. He was a member of Conquerors for Christ in North Dartmouth MA.

James is survived by his father and stepmother, Jerry and Margo Mann, of South Plainfield, NJ, his children; Chelsea Mann, of Providence, RI, Noah Rory (Mann) Surdam and husband Jeff, of Warwick, RI, his siblings; David G. Mann, of San Antonio, TX, James A. Mann, of Lake Harmony, PA, and Rebecca L. (Mann) LaPoint of South Plainfield, NJ.

James is preceded in death by his mother, Kirsten Manuel (Albro) Mann.

Burial will be private.