James R Folliard, age 78, of Portsmouth, passed away on July 14, 2022 at Newport Hospital. James was born in Brooklyn, NY to Joseph and Christine (McNiff) Folliard. He graduated from BC High School in Boston, then continued his studies at Providence College where he earned a BA in Political Science and a Masters in History. He furthered his studies with another Masters Degree program at Notre Dame University.

His professional career began with the State of RI, in the Department of Employment and Training, but he soon opened his own accounting firm in Newport with his sister Dottie. Over the years he returned to college campuses as a professor of American History at St. Peter’s College in Jersey City, NJ, and Salve Regina in Newport. James was active with the Saints Alive workshop and retreat program.

James is survived by his children; Michael Folliard and his wife Megan of Portsmouth, RI, Anne Samson and her husband Brad of Falmouth, ME, and Jennifer Willey and her husband Dean of Lisbon Falls, ME, his sister Dottie Ward of Portsmouth, his grandchildren Jeffrey, Anna and Emma Willey and David and Claire Folliard. He was predeceased by the mother of his children, Patricia Folliard.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to Visiting Nurse, 1184 East Maine Rd. Portsmouth.

