Harold Belson of Londonderry, NH, formerly Portsmouth, RI, passed away June 21. He was 83. Harold was born and raised in Chicago, IL, the son of the late Saul and Dora (Gaffen) Belson. He was the husband of Janet (Jacobsen) Belson, his high school sweetheart and constant companion for almost 62 years, father of Debora (Steven) Lescault and Brian (Doreen) Belson, grandfather of Tara (Conor) Chandler and Corey (Samantha) Lescault, great-grandfather of Addison Davis, Anderson and Autti Lescault, and Brooke Chandler, and brother of David Belson.

Harold was in the ROTC at Illinois Institute of Technology for Electrical Engineering and upon graduation was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy’s Civil Engineer Corps. During his time in the Navy he was active duty for 11 years, including 1 year in Vietnam, and then a decade in the Naval Reserves, retiring as Commander. He earned his MBA from the University of Rhode Island and retired as head of the Engineering Department in Public Works at NETC in Newport, RI.

Besides his wife and family, his other true love was sailing. Summer vacations often meant a week on a sailboat cruising to Block Island, Martha’s Vineyard, or Nantucket. Harold was well known in the Newport Shields Wednesday night racing series and was Commodore of the Coaster Harbor Navy Yacht Club for several years. While they were often at the back of the pack it did not matter to him as long as he was sailing.

He was also very involved with IEEE, serving as Chair of the Providence Section amongst other positions, and was active with Region 1.

Harold and Janet spent many years sponsoring foreign officers from the Newport Naval War College and then traveled to some of those countries hosted by the officers. More than a few have expressed deep gratitude for the help getting settled in a foreign land and the deep and lasting friendships created.

They have been regulars with a ballroom dancing group and loved to travel both in the US and abroad. They moved to NH quite recently to be closer to their grandchildren.

No one loved his family more, and Harold was always quick with a rescue, be it advice, electrical help, homework assistance or anything else needed. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone who needed it, and would work hard to ensure that all attending one of his functions felt welcomed. He was an excellent role model to his family and friends and is greatly missed by all.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Interment will be at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave, Middletown, RI at 10:00 am. A celebration of life with luncheon following will be at 11:30 at the Wyndham Newport Hotel, 240 Aquidneck Ave, Middletown, RI. A block of rooms has been reserved under Harold Belson Celebration of Life and should be booked by September 1. If you plan to attend the celebration/luncheon please email JanetBelson16@gmail.com so we can get an approximate headcount.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

We have a website https:\\haroldbelson.remembered.com. We would love it if you could post some pictures or share some of your favorite stories of him.