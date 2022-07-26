Eugene Love, age 77, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on July 11, 2022 at home. Eugene was born in Boston, MA on February 19, 1945. He was the son of the late Eugene and Georgina (Burhough) Love.Eugene is survived by his wife Annette (Buonanno) Love. He also leaves a daughter Lisa Bettencourt of Portsmouth, RI.

The Love family relocated to Portsmouth in 1951 where they moved to the Brown House on Glenn Farm. As a young man, Gene worked with his father on the family’s lobster and scallop boats and developed a fondness for boating and the sea. At 17, he worked on the 12-Meter Easternor during the 1962 America’s Cup races in Newport. Gene enlisted in the Navy in 1963 and proudly served his country. He began working on the construction of the Newport Bridge working with the dive team and operating underwater camera equipment. He participated in the 50th anniversary celebration of the bridge’s construction and was featured in the PBS documentary highlighting the building of Newport’s iconic bridge. After his experience on the bridge, Gene continued to work in the marine construction industry in New York and New Jersey for Perini, Weeks and Chavone & Buckley Construction Companies. He later established his own business in Portsmouth as owner and operator of Old Colony Oil and Old Colony Engineering for 25 years until his retirement.

Gene was very active in his community and served on many committees over the years to benefit the town he loved. He was especially proud of his involvement with the initial development of the Melville Campground. He had also been a very strong advocate for the construction of the new high school gymnasium. Gene was a very proud Navy veteran, VFW member & Disable American Veteran.

His services were private.

Donations in Gene’s memory may be made to the Disabled American Veteran’s, Wounded Worriers Project or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.