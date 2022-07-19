Craig Alan Harris, MD, 84, of Portsmouth, RI, formerly of Cumberland, RI, passed away on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. His family at his side, he transitioned in peace, with the dignity and grace that characterized his whole life.

Craig is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Harris; his children, Holly A. Harris, of Naperville IL; Jonathan H. Harris, and his wife, Elizabeth, of Portsmouth, RI; and Jeffrey L. Harris ,and his wife, Alicia, of Charlotte, NC.; his grandchildren, Rachael Simoneau and her husband, JT, of Chicago, IL; Rebecca Johnson, of Naperville, IL; Langdon Harris and Nathaniel Harris, of Portsmouth, RI; Reagan Harris and Tatum Harris, of Charlotte, NC; and a great- grandson, Teddy Simoneau, of Chicago. He was preceded in death by his brother, Kent W. Harris, and his parents, Edwin and Marjorie Harris.

Craig graduated from Providence Country Day School in 1955, Brown University in 1959, and Tufts Medical School in 1963. After a residency at Mountainside Hospital in Montclair, NJ, he served as a captain in the US Air Force at Pope Air Force, Ft. Bragg, NC.

Craig enjoyed a successful internal medicine practice in Cumberland, RI, for over 30 years before finishing his career as the Medical Director at The Rehab Hospital of Rhode Island. He retired in 2011 and relocated to Portsmouth, RI, with Judy.

His interests and joys were simple and genuine. He loved being with his family, especially for holidays and summers on Attean Island in Maine, where he enjoyed picking blueberries and making delicious pies with them and teaching his grandchildren to fish and do bird calls. He loved to read and dance, to play his guitar and harmonica, to sing in the church choir, and to create a beautiful garden around his home where he watched and listened to the birds. He was a special friend to many.

A celebration of his life will be held at The United Congregational Church, 524 Valley Road, Middletown, RI, on Friday, August 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to: The United Congregational Church (endowment fund) 524 Valley Rd., Middletown, RI 02842 or Doctors Without Borders, at https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/ or The Martin Luther King Center, at https://mlkccenter.org/donate/