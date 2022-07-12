The Newport Tree Conservancy is inviting the public to tour six private Newport residences that have earned Level 1 Arboretum Accreditation from ArbNet.

These special properties have notable trees and plants and will be open for self-guided tours on July 20th. Informational maps will be available on-site, and directions and parking instructions will be provided at check-out.

Newport is home to more accredited arboreta than any other city in the world, according to the Newport Tree Conservancy. “Explore six with us this summer”!

The Newport Tree Conservancy encourages attendees to consider ride-sharing/ride-hailing options, walking, bicycling, etc. Parking is on-street only and available on a first-come basis. The Newport Tree Conservancy asks visitors to please park only on those public streets that allow public parking as per posted city parking rules.

The following arboreta will be open for viewing:

Maher-a-Lago Arboretum

Pax et Bonum Arboretum

Peace Pocket Arboretum

Second Wind Arboretum

Somershome Arboretum

Weetamoe Arboretum

More information about the Newport Tree Conservancy’s Abroretum Program can be found at www.newporttreeconservancy.org/arboreta.