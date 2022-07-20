Meet your new best friend, Panda– this week’s Adoptable Cat of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Panda is a 3-year-old male Domestic Longhair.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Panda;

“It’s hard not to fall in love with the long black and white fur, stunning light green eyes and the cutest black nose. This young man enjoys meeting new people, getting to hear about their day, and playtime! Panda is very affectionate and ready to meet his people. He has no experience living with cats, dogs or children. If you think that Panda is the perfect kitty for you please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then stop by the shelter to meet him today!”

If you’d like to meet Panda, visit PotterLeague.org, fill out an Adopter profile, then stop by their Animal Care Center to meet him!

