The 295-foot Barque EAGLE is the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard.

As part of its OCS Fall Cruise, the EAGLE will depart New London, Connecticut on September 17 with candidates from the Officer Candidate School, according to its schedule.

The EAGLE is scheduled to arrive in Newport on Friday, September 23, and depart for New London on Monday, September 25. The EAGLE is scheduled to arrive back in New London on Saturday, October 1.

The EAGLE serves as a training vessel for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy and candidates from the Officer Candidate School. The EAGLE is the only active-duty sailing vessel in America’s military, and one of only two commissioned sailing vessels, along with the USS Constitution.

On June 24, 2022, CAPT Jessica Rozzi-Ochs became the 30th skipper of EAGLE, becoming the first woman to take the helm, according to a Facebook post from the United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE.

In past visits to Newport, the EAGLE has been open for public tours. According to the EAGLE’s website, scheduled tour times are released to local media before each port call.

2022 Schedule

OCS Spring Cruise

DateLocation
Saturday, 12 MarchDepart New London, CT Embark Officer Candidates
Friday, 18 March
Monday, 21 March		Arrive Charleston, SC
Depart Charleston, SC
Saturday, 26 MarchArrive New London, CT Disembark Officer Candidates

Cadet Summer Training

DateLocation
Saturday, 07 MayDepart New London, CT, Embark Cadets, Cadet Phase I Begins
Thursday, 19 May
Monday, 23 May		Arrive Miami, FL
Depart Miami, FL
Thursday, 02 June
Sunday, 05 June		Arrive Pensacola, FL
Depart Pensacola, FL
Friday, 10 June
Saturday, 11 June
Tuesday, 14 June		Arrive Galveston, TX
Phase Change, Cadet Phase II Begins
Depart Galveston, TX
Thursday, 23 June
Monday, 27 June		Arrive Key West, FL
Depart Key West, FL
Friday, 8 July
Tuesday, 12 July		Arrive Hamilton, Bermuda
Depart Hamilton, Bermuda
Thursday, 21 July
Saturday, 23 July
Monday, 25 July		Arrive New London, CT
Phase Change, Swab Short Phase I Begins
Depart New London, CT
Friday, 29 July
Saturday, 30 July
Monday, 01 August		Arrive Boston, MA
Phase Change, Swab Short Phase II Begins
Depart Boston, MA
Friday, 05 August
Saturday, 06 August
Monday, 08 August		Arrive New York City, NY
Phase Change, Swab Short Phase III Begins
Depart New York City, NY
Friday, 12 August
Saturday, 13 August		Arrive New London, CT
Disembark Cadets, Summer Training Ends

OCS Fall Cruise

DateLocation
Saturday, 17 SeptemberDepart New London, CT Embark Officer Candidates
Friday, 23 September
Monday, 25 September		Arrive Newport, RI
Depart Newport, RI
Saturday, 01 OctoberArrive New London, CT Disembark Officer Candidates

