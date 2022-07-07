The 295-foot United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE, the flagship of the U.S. Coast Guard, is returning to Newport.

As part of its OCS Fall Cruise, the EAGLE will depart New London, Connecticut on September 17 with candidates from the Officer Candidate School, according to its schedule.

The EAGLE is scheduled to arrive in Newport on Friday, September 23, and depart for New London on Monday, September 25. The EAGLE is scheduled to arrive back in New London on Saturday, October 1.

The EAGLE serves as a training vessel for cadets at the Coast Guard Academy and candidates from the Officer Candidate School. The EAGLE is the only active-duty sailing vessel in America’s military, and one of only two commissioned sailing vessels, along with the USS Constitution.

On June 24, 2022, CAPT Jessica Rozzi-Ochs became the 30th skipper of EAGLE, becoming the first woman to take the helm, according to a Facebook post from the United States Coast Guard Barque EAGLE.

In past visits to Newport, the EAGLE has been open for public tours. According to the EAGLE’s website, scheduled tour times are released to local media before each port call.

2022 Schedule

OCS Spring Cruise

Date Location Saturday, 12 March Depart New London, CT Embark Officer Candidates Friday, 18 March

Monday, 21 March Arrive Charleston, SC

Depart Charleston, SC Saturday, 26 March Arrive New London, CT Disembark Officer Candidates

Cadet Summer Training

Date Location Saturday, 07 May Depart New London, CT, Embark Cadets, Cadet Phase I Begins Thursday, 19 May

Monday, 23 May Arrive Miami, FL

Depart Miami, FL Thursday, 02 June

Sunday, 05 June Arrive Pensacola, FL

Depart Pensacola, FL Friday, 10 June

Saturday, 11 June

Tuesday, 14 June Arrive Galveston, TX

Phase Change, Cadet Phase II Begins

Depart Galveston, TX Thursday, 23 June

Monday, 27 June Arrive Key West, FL

Depart Key West, FL Friday, 8 July

Tuesday, 12 July Arrive Hamilton, Bermuda

Depart Hamilton, Bermuda Thursday, 21 July

Saturday, 23 July

Monday, 25 July Arrive New London, CT

Phase Change, Swab Short Phase I Begins

Depart New London, CT Friday, 29 July

Saturday, 30 July

Monday, 01 August Arrive Boston, MA

Phase Change, Swab Short Phase II Begins

Depart Boston, MA Friday, 05 August

Saturday, 06 August

Monday, 08 August Arrive New York City, NY

Phase Change, Swab Short Phase III Begins

Depart New York City, NY Friday, 12 August

Saturday, 13 August Arrive New London, CT

Disembark Cadets, Summer Training Ends

OCS Fall Cruise