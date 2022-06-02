NEWPORT, RI – Good Morning, today is Thursday, June 2, 2022.

🌊 The Rhode Island Foundation is sending a Newport teen off to college with a scholarship honoring Roger Williams, the state’s founding father. Ava Reise won the four-year, renewable scholarship through the Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter. Read More

🌊 Summer in Newport and live music, they go together like clam cakes and chowder.

There’s no short supply of live music on any given night in Newport. Here’s a look at all that can be enjoyed outdoors this summer for free or for a small donation – Schedule: Outdoor music series’ to enjoy during this spring, summer, and fall

🌊 Check out Dive Bar, an upsacle cocktail lounge, at The Surf Club!

🌊 Here’s your chance to participate in a public tour of the ongoing reconstruction of the Newport Pell Bridge approaches

🌊 ICYMI: Yesterday, we caught up with Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain. We talk about school safety, regionalizations, construction projects, graduation, and more!

🌊 Works by Kelley Donnelly of Newport is among the summer exhibit in the GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport. Read More

🌊 This month, Newport Police Officers will be wearing a Pride patch. Proceeds from this patch will go directly to Newport Out, according to NPD. The Pride flag raising at Newport City Hall is on June 3rd at 5 PM and Newport Pride Weekend is June 24, 25, and 26!

To purchase the patch, visit https://npdpatches.company.site

🌊 The biennial Atlantic Cup, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had to be put on hold again in 2022 due to low entries, Sailing Scuttlebutt reports. The race was scheduled to stop in Newport, RI; Charleston, SC; and Portland, ME.

🌊 Today we cross another longer-day milestone – 15 hours of sun is on the schedule.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers, mainly after 1am. Low around 58. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today – Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – E wind around 6 kt. Showers, mainly after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:14 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 10:37 am & 10:44 pm | Low tide at 4:03 am & 3:43 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 2.3 days, 6% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 4 pm, National Theatre Live – Henry V at 7 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Tell Newport “Dang!” at 7:30 pm

The Reef: Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

City & Government

Governor McKee

Governor McKee will host a minority small business roundtable at 5 pm at Rhode Island College Workforce Development Hub to hear feedback from the small business community and discuss the Administration’s FY23 budget proposals to help small businesses.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

What Else We’re Reading

ABC 6 – Collapsed portion of Newport Cliff Walk closed for summer

WCVB – Forecasting our Future: Newport Cliff Walk collapse forces engineers to consider new ways to protect coastal landmark

General Assembly: Rep. McGaw – McGaw bill would prohibit all high-heat waste incineration

Salve Today – Baseball wins ten All-CCC Team honors, Pitcher of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, Women’s lacrosse players make All-CCC, Rookie of the Year

