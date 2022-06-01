Warwick, RI—GREEN SPACE Gallery at TF Green International Airport, a partnership between the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Airport Corporation (RIAC), announced the opening of its summer exhibit featuring works by Kelley Donnelly, Frank Gasbarro and Bridget Snow. Exhibit runs through mid-September.

Kelley Donnelly, Newport, attended the Rhode Island School of Design, concentrating on graphic design, fine art and photography. Kelley is interested in capturing emotions and the energy that exists in daily life. It is a journey on both ends of the spectrum that is intended to allow the viewer to interpret their own experience.

Frank Gasbarro lives and works in Providence. He has been exhibiting his artwork since 1981. His process of creation in painting is deliberate by focusing on invention and deviation from the norm.

Bridget Snow, Warwick, makes paintings that are foremost a study of color. Observing from life allows for a greater breadth of identifiable color. Having studied at RISD with Sewell Sillman, a colleague of Josef Albers, was a pivotal point in Snow recognizing the power of color and its ability to manipulate perception. The paintings in this exhibit are part of an ongoing series, “To Seed.”

The 2022 exhibitors for the GREEN SPACE Gallery were chosen by panelists Darrell Matsumoto, Wakefield, Saman Sajasi, Providence, and Judith Tolnick Champa, Pawtucket.

