A single ticket sold in Vermont won a Powerball jackpot worth $366.7 million after matching all six numbers in the Wednesday night drawing, according to a news release from Powerball.

The jackpot has a cash option of $208.5 million. This was the first time a Powerball jackpot has been won in Vermont.

The winning numbers in the Wednesday, June 29 drawing were white balls 8, 40, 49, 58, and 63. The Powerball number was 14.

The lucky ticket holder will have the choice between an estimated annuity of $366.7 million, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment of $208.5 million. Both prize options are prior to taxes.

Participating lotteries are reminding players to check their tickets for one of the nine ways to win. More than 609,000 tickets won cash prizes in Powerball’s Wednesday night drawing, including one ticket in Illinois that matched all five white balls to win $1 million.

This was the fourth Powerball jackpot won this year. In the January 5 drawing, two tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot – the 7th largest prize in Powerball history. Then, in the February 14 drawing, a ticket in Connecticut won a $185.3 million jackpot, followed by a ticket in Arizona that won a $473.1 million jackpot in the April 27 drawing. The June 29 drawing was the 27th draw in the jackpot run.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX