Thomas A. Dyman, 80, of Newport, RI, passed away on May 30, 2022, in the John Clarke Nursing Center. He was the husband of Nancy (Peters) Dyman for 58 years.

Thomas was born in Newport, to the late John and Catherine (Kolassa) Dyman. He grew up in Newport, and graduated Summa Cum Laude from De La Salle Academy in 1959. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1963 and from Rhode Island College in 1971, earning his Master’s Degree in Education. Thomas was everyone’s favorite teacher, he taught history at Thompson Junior High, Gaudet Middle School, and Middletown High School.

Thomas was an active member of Jesus Saviour Church, often serving as a lector and altar server. He was a passionate historian and a great animal lover. He enjoyed traveling and going on vacations with his family to amusement parks.

Thomas is survived by his wife, Nancy P. Dyman, his children; Mary (Thomas) Groff, of Newport, Kathy Dyman, of Thorndike, ME, Susan (Daniel) Larson, of Janesville, WI, Stephanie (John) Sabulis, of Peabody, MA, and his sister; Ann (James) Cross, of North Haven, CT. He additionally leaves 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 9:30 AM in Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, Brown’s Lane, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Dyman’s name to the Potter League for Animals, 87 Oliphant Lane, Middletown, RI 02842, or at www.potterleague.org