Roy Smith, age 91, of Forest Farm Assisted Living Facility, Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 30, 2022, with his family by his side. Roy was born in Newport, RI to the late Elizabeth and Roy H. Smith. He was the loving husband of Carol Garrison Smith for seventy years.

Roy graduated from Rogers High School in 1949 and was a member of the US Naval Reserves from 1949 to 1959. He worked at the Raytheon Company as an Electrical Draftsman for 26 years, retiring in 1992. After his retirement from Raytheon, he worked part time as a security guard for the Goat Island Condo Association.

Roy was a deeply religious person and was involved in the First Presbyterian Church in Newport beginning at a young age. He served as an Elder and Deacon of the Church and participated in many clubs including the Questors Couples Club. Roy volunteered his time at church cooking for soup kitchens and other church events.

Roy is survived by his wife, Carol, and his children; Larry and his wife, Debra, Glenn and his wife, Donna and David and his fiancée, Kelly, eight grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his two sons, Roy “Skipper” Smith and infant son, James Smith, his brother Herbert Smith, niece, Bonnie Stevens, and daughter in law Susan Smith.

Roy was a loving, caring and patient person always putting his family and friends before himself. He will be remembered for his infectious smile and big hugs. He was a devoted Husband, Dad, Grandpa and G Pop and was loved more than words can express.

Calling hours will be held Monday, June 6, 2022, from 9:00am to 10:30am at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Services for Mr. Roy Smith will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, at 11:00am at First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett St., Newport.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Stained Glass Restoration Fund, First Presbyterian Church, Newport, RI