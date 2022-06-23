Richard Breitenstein, 65, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly, on June 20, 2022, at home.



He was the husband of Lisa (Marks) Breitenstein, they were married for 38 years.

Richard was born October 10, 1956, in Providence, RI, to Arthur and Annette (Lacroix) Breitenstein.



He grew up in Cranston, RI and attended Cranston East High School.



He served in the air force for 2 years. Upon getting out of the service he began a welding career first at Electric Boat for 16 years and then at Blount Marine for 5 years. When he left his welding career, he performed many jobs including being a school bus driver for Laidlaw and a limousine driver for Leisure Limousine.



He loved Nascar, football, eating, all types of music (especially rock and roll) and his television. He couldn’t get enough of learning from the history and science channels. He enjoyed tinkering around his home and could fix almost anything.



He was one of a kind with his crazy sense of humor and his unfiltered comments. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him. He was happiest at home with his loving wife and his pets.



Richard is survived by his wife Lisa, his daughter, Heather, and her husband Keyvon in California. He is also survived by his brother and wife Arthur & Donna Breitenstein in North Carolina, his sister Paula Boulton in RI, his sister and husband Barbara & Martin Williamson in RI, his sister Nancy Chase in RI, his brother and wife Kenny & Colleen Breitenstein in RI, his sister-in-law and husband Christine & Ernest Ware in RI, his sister-in-law Deborah Almeida in RI, and his mother-in-law Joan Marks in RI.



Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, Rhode Island. His funeral service will be held immediately follow calling hours at 5:00 pm in the funeral home.



Burial will be private



Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com