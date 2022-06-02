Raye L. H. Fucito, at 71 years old residing in Middletown, RI, after battling cancer for nearly two years has passed peacefully on May 30th, 2022.

Raye was born in Glen Cove, New York, on October 6th, 1950, to Raymond C. Hansen and Millicent O’Toole Hansen. She grew up with her brother, Karl A. Hansen.

She graduated from North Shore High School in June 1968.

Her brother, Karl and his best friend, Peter, joined the US Military in 1970. Karl served in the US Marine Corp 1970-1974. Peter was lucky enough to have his first duty station in Brooklyn, NY where he was able to visit Raye and her family at their home. Peter and Raye were married on June 16th, 1973, in Glen Cove, NY.

During a 49-year marriage, they had three children, Peter Michael, Jennifer Lynn, and Jamie Charlene. Raye supported her husband’s military career during a tour in Naples, Italy and Charleston, SC before arriving in Newport, RI in July 1979.

Raye was an active mother participating in Girl Scouts with her daughters and supporting her son and husband in Boy Scouting along with other interests; band, sports and religious confirmations. She enjoyed reading, cooking, gardening, sewing, making many elegant and fun evening dresses for her daughters and their friends. She loved to knit and crochet sweaters and blankets as gifts to her friends and family.

Raye graduated from CCRI in 1986 with her Associates Degree in Nursing and earned her certification as a Registered Nurse later that same year. She enjoyed working as an RN in Nursing Facilities and Hospitals for a successful and rewarding career caring for others.

She was an active member in many charitable organizations, most notably the Elks where she achieved the honored level of Exalted Ruler of the Bristol, RI, lodge. She and her husband found great joy in assuming the persona as Santa and Mrs. Claus for the Rhode Island Veterans Home, children of various organizations such as the ELKS Lodges, as well as Special Needs children in Newport County. She continued her charitable work through her membership with the International Order of Odd Fellows.

Raye is survived by her loving husband, Peter Fucito, daughters, Jennifer Ratliff and Jamie Goeden, her brother Karl Hansen, her grandchildren, her nieces and nephews along with many extended family members and friends.

Raye is predeceased by her mother, Millicent, June 11, 2002, her father, Raymond, April 18, 2009, and her son, Peter Michael, December 12, 2020.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022, from 2-5 pm at Connors Funeral Home 55 West Main Road in Portsmouth. A Memorial service will be held immediately following calling hours, at 5 pm. Burial will be private