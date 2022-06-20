James R. Amaral, Sr., 83, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on June 12, 2022, in St. Anne’s Hospital.

James was born in Taunton, MA, to the late James and Lucille (Vieira) Amaral. He grew up in Portsmouth RI where he attended Henry F Anthony School. He was a longtime resident of Island Park.

James was a very positive person; he touched a lot of lives and made a lot of people laugh. He was a talented Chef, he worked for Valle’s Steak House in Fall River and Warwick and Coachman’s Restaurant in Tiverton. He also worked with Indian Chemical Industries and with Professional Security Services. He loved watching TV, particularly Old Westerns, Law and Order, The Big Bang Theory, and Gunsmoke.

James is survived by his children; James R. Amaral, Jr., of Portsmouth, Steven J. Amaral, of Portsmouth, Chris (Sue) R. Denomme, of Tiverton, his grandchildren; James R. Amaral, of Fall River, MA, Jonathan P. Amaral, of VA, Justin M. Amaral, of Newport, Sophia R. Amaral, of Cranston, and his nieces and nephews; James Murphy, Richard Gill, Rhonda Gustason, Christine Gill, and Victoria Kenna.

Besides his parents, Mr. Amaral is preceded in death by his sisters, Celeste Kensmore and Carol Fesseden.

Services for Mr. Amaral will be private.