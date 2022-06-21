Eileen E. (Harrison) Ferreira, 93, of Portsmouth, passed away at home peacefully surrounded by family and friends on June 17, 2022. She was the wife of the late August Francis Ferreira. They were married for 60 years, residing in the home they built in 1950. She lived a beautiful life there for 72 years. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Theophile Noel and Elizabeth (Malloy) Harrison.

Eileen was the first licensed female barber on Aquidneck Island and she worked alongside her husband Gus at the Village Barbershop in Portsmouth for 15 years. They operated the business for 32 years in the heart of Portsmouth. Eileen was a volunteer for Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice for 25 years and a long-time member and treasurer of The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul chapter located at St Anthony ‘s Church where she was a devout member for 72 years.

Eileen leaves her children Mary E. McGeough and her husband Peter of Newport, Stephen August Ferreira of Newport, David Ferreira and his wife Lori of Salem, NH, and Paul August Ferreira and his wife Susan Colgan of Cambria, CA. She was the grandmother of Dana Ferreira, Jesse Ferreira, Kimberly Nelson, Norman Martin, and great-grandmother of Ruby Jane Nelson, Neva Gotwalls-Ferreira, August Gotwalls-Ferreira, and Evelyn Gotwalls-Ferreira. Eileen is also survived by her sister Maureen Abdallah of Somerset, MA. She was preceded in death by her two brothers, Edward Harrison, and Theophile Harrison.

Eileen lived life with a smile on her face and love in her heart for all, especially her family and friends.

Calling hours will be held Friday morning from 8:30 am to 10:30 am in the Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth. Her funeral will follow at 10:30 am from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Anthony’s Church, 2836 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI. Burial will take place in Portsmouth Cemetery.