Dorothy May Carpenter, 89, died Thursday, June 16 at Newport Hospital. She was the wife of the late Norman S. Carpenter.

Born February 19, 1933, in Middletown, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Dutra) Arruda, a lifelong resident of Middletown, she formerly lived at Bayview Park and recently St. Clare Nursing and Assisted Living in Newport.

Mrs. Carpenter worked as a bookkeeper for The American Automobile Association and The Child and Family Services before retiring. Mrs. Carpenter was a current active member of the Vasco da Gama Association and a former member of the BPOE, order of the Elks, Newport.

She leaves her children, Susan Mary Wolfla of Middletown, and Jeffery Norman Carpenter of Middletown, two grandchildren, Ryan Michael Butler of Warwick, and Camden Jeffrey Carpenter of Middletown and two great-grandchildren, Jaxson Chase Butler, and Aubree Natalia Butler. She also leaves three nephews and four nieces, Barbara Arndt of California, John E. Arruda III of North Kingstown, Patricia Paquette of Portsmouth, Frank Lawrence of Warwick, Beverlee Lawrence of Florida, Helen Jean Lawrence of Florida, and David Lawrence of Middletown. She was the sister of the late John E. Arruda, Jr., Alfred B. Arruda, Frank Arruda and Helen A. Lawrence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday June 24, 2022, at 9:30a.m. at Jesus Savior Church, 509 Broadway, Newport. Burial will be private.