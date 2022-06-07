David Allan Tenney, Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on June 1, 2022, in St. Johns, FL. He was born on July 16, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA, the third child of the late Harry & Lida (Baldrige) Tenney. He spent most of his childhood in Westfield, NJ with his older brothers, Harry Jr. & Edwin, and younger sister Barbara. David became an Eagle Scout in 1955, played basketball, and sang in the Westfield, NJ High School Chorus. He attended Williams College, where he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest academic honors society in the nation. He graduated Cum Laude in 1961 and then went on to proudly serve in the United States Army Intelligence Corp. For three years David operated, in service to his country, as a Special Agent 1st Class, gathering intelligence all over Europe, to aid his country back home.

After his service, David moved to Newport RI, where he met the love of his life, Lynn (Tisdall) Tenney. During their courtship he moved to Boston to attend Harvard Business School and upon graduating with his MBA in 1970 the two were married. Together they lived in Foxboro, MA and Berkley Heights, NJ before finally settling in Duxbury, MA, where they raised their family of 6 children.

David worked for New England Telephone from 1965 to 1992 when he retired as their Chief Audit Executive. In his “retirement” he started D.A. Tenney & Associates which allowed him to combine his business skills with his love for travel as an Independent International Auditor from 1993 to 2008.

If there was a club, organization, or charity, he would find a way to be involved. He served for many years on the Duxbury Finance Committee, Waste Disposal Committee, and the town’s School Committee and was an integral part in the early planning years for the Duxbury Performing Arts Center. He managed the finances for the Duxbury Garden Club and other local organizations and served as a Deacon at Pilgrim Church and later at East Weymouth Congregational.

In 2001 David & Lynn returned to family property on the Sakonnet River in Portsmouth, RI. There he served as an elder at First Presbyterian Church of Newport and was an active volunteer for the church’s monthly soup kitchen. He volunteered with Salvation Army and served as President of the local Gideons.

David dearly loved his wife of 49 years and his family. Though predeceased by his wife Lynn and their youngest son Jeffrey Tenney, and youngest grandson Christian David-Allan MacFarland, he is survived by his sister Dr. Barbara Tenney, five of his children and their spouses: NancyDee and Scott MacFarland of Tequesta, FL, Heather and Mike Coggins of St. Johns, FL, Allan & Eyrin Tenney of Fairview, NC, Ric and Megan Tenney of Upper St. Clair, PA and Drew & Jennifer Tenney of Duxbury, MA. He is also survived by 11 of his grandchildren & their spouses: Julianna & Tyler Oates, Jameson & Katherine MacFarland-Hall, Stephanie MacFarland, Kael & Abby Coggins, Kaden Coggins, Noah MacFarland, Hollie Coggins, Andrew Tenney, Jr., Lauren Tenney, James David Tenney, and Caroline Tenney.

With loved ones traveling in from afar, David will be laid to rest on August 5, 2022. All are welcome to join the family at a graveside funeral service, with military honors, 10:00am at St. Mary’s Church churchyard cemetery 324 East Main Rd, Portsmouth RI 02871. A reception will follow at First Presbyterian Church located at 4 Everett St, Newport, RI 02840. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to The Gideons, Newport Camp. 66 Bliss Road, Newport 02840 or Wounded Warrior project https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.