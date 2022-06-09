MVYRADIO announced on Wednesday the successful completion of their Our Island Home capital campaign. The local, independent, nonprofit radio station raised over $2.5 million dollars to buy and renovate its new broadcast facility on State Road in West Tisbury.



In 2019, MVYRADIO purchased 489 State Road with the intent of moving its operations from its longtime home in Vineyard Haven. Architect Joseph Dick and MV Construction were employed to design and renovate this new property, with the intention of giving MVYRADIO the space and facilities needed to serve the Island community and its worldwide audience.

“With this new building, the station has the equipment, the studios, and the room to grow to its full potential,” said MVYRADIO Board Chair Jim Attwood. “We’re so pleased that the community recognizes the value local radio can provide, and they stepped forward to support it.



While the station employees moved the operations from Vineyard Haven into the new building last June, the fundraising effort continued to ensure that the goal was met.





“We’re grateful to the dozens of generous donors who made this possible,” said Karen Altieri, MVYRADIO Director of Development. “Now we’re ready to celebrate!”

On Friday, June 24 at 12 pm the station will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially mark the end of the Our Island Home capital campaign.

On Saturday, June 25th, from 1 to 4 pm, the station will hold its first Open House. The event is free, but because of limited space tickets must be reserved via Eventbrite. A link to tickets can be found on the homepage of MVYRADIO.org.

“We’re very proud of our new home,” said PJ Finn, MVYRADIO Executive Director. “We’re glad that we finally have the opportunity to show it off to our neighbors, listeners and friends.

MVYRADIO is a 501c3 nonprofit radio station, broadcasting from Martha’s Vineyard since the early 1980s. An early adopter of streaming radio, the station has listeners in all 50 states and in countries around the world.