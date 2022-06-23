- Advertisement -

There’s nothing like live music on a warm summer evening… especially when it’s free!

We’re celebrating summer by introducing a new daily feature called “Concert of the Day.” We’ll be showcasing family-friendly music events around the region daily through August.

We’ve done the research … there are dozens of community-based concerts in Rhode Island and beyond happening this summer. Many have food trucks, kid’s activities, adult beverages, and other attractions.

Tonight, check out RI-based American Celtic roots band Atwater-Donnelly appearing as part of “Concerts in the Park” at Rose Larisa Memorial Park, 701 Bullocks Point Ave. in Riverside. Music begins at 6PM. For more on the weekly East Providence series, click here.

As always, a reminder to check with organizers… shows are occasionally rescheduled due to Covid or inclement weather.

Do you sponsor a summer concert series in Rhode Island or nearby Connecticut or Massachusetts? E-mail us your listings at mrabrams11@gmail.com.