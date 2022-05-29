Good Morning, today is Sunday, May 29.
🌊 A Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard will take place at Fort Adams today from 5 pm to 6 pm as part of the Boots on The Grounds for Heroes event. Read More
🌊 It’s day #4 of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. Catch the laughs at Top of Pelham and The Reef this evening. Lineup, info, and ticket here.
🌊 If you’re heading to the Red Sox game this afternoon, keep an eye open for the Newport Fire Department Honor Guard.
🌊 11th Hour Racing will host a free week-long, ocean-themed initiative in Newport from June 12 to 18, to celebrate the 11th Hour Racing Team’s return to Narragansett Bay. Read More
Weather
- Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.
Marine Forecast
- Today – N wind around 7 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Tonight – S wind around 6 kt becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
- Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
- Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 56 minutes of sun.
- High tide at 7:57 am & 8:15 pm | Low tide at 1:35 am & 12:55 pm.
- Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.2 days, 2% lighting.
Happening Today
Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29
Things To Do
- 8 am to 8 pm – Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial at Fort Adams State Park
- 10 am to 1:30 pm – Tiverton Farmers Market
- 11 am to 6 pm – Memorial Day Weekend Cookout! at Newport Vineyards
- 12:15 pm, 2:05 pm, & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
- 1 pm to 6 pm – Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler
- 2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
- 4 pm – Kingston Chamber Music Festival Spring Recital at University of Rhode Island
- 6 pm & 8 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival
- 10 pm – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at The Reef
Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
- Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
- Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
- Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
- La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
- Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
- One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
- Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
- The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm
City & Government
- No meetings are scheduled.
The Latest from WUN
Local Obituaries
We’ll See You Out There
