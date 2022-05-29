Good Morning, today is Sunday, May 29.

🌊 A Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard will take place at Fort Adams today from 5 pm to 6 pm as part of the Boots on The Grounds for Heroes event. Read More

🌊 It’s day #4 of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. Catch the laughs at Top of Pelham and The Reef this evening. Lineup, info, and ticket here.

🌊 If you’re heading to the Red Sox game this afternoon, keep an eye open for the Newport Fire Department Honor Guard.

🌊 11th Hour Racing will host a free week-long, ocean-themed initiative in Newport from June 12 to 18, to celebrate the 11th Hour Racing Team’s return to Narragansett Bay. Read More

Weather

  • Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Marine Forecast

  • Today – N wind around 7 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Tonight – S wind around 6 kt becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
  • Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

  • Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 56 minutes of sun.
  • High tide at 7:57 am & 8:15 pm | Low tide at 1:35 am & 12:55 pm.
  • Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.2 days, 2% lighting.

Happening Today

Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House:  Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
  • Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm
  • Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm
  • Irish American Club:  Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham:  Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm
  • La Forge:  Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm
  • Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
  • The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

  • No meetings are scheduled.

Local Obituaries

