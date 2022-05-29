Good Morning, today is Sunday, May 29.

🌊 A Patriotic Concert featuring the 88th Army Band, Rhode Island National Guard will take place at Fort Adams today from 5 pm to 6 pm as part of the Boots on The Grounds for Heroes event. Read More

🌊 It’s day #4 of the Rogue Island Comedy Festival. Catch the laughs at Top of Pelham and The Reef this evening. Lineup, info, and ticket here.

🌊 If you’re heading to the Red Sox game this afternoon, keep an eye open for the Newport Fire Department Honor Guard.

🌊 11th Hour Racing will host a free week-long, ocean-themed initiative in Newport from June 12 to 18, to celebrate the 11th Hour Racing Team’s return to Narragansett Bay. Read More

🌊 Sign up for our free daily newsletter and we’ll deliver this story and all of our latest headlines in your inbox every day. It’s wicked good, we promise.

Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind around 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

Marine Forecast

Today – N wind around 7 kt becoming S in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight – S wind around 6 kt becoming W after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:15 am | Sunset: 8:11 pm | 14 hours & 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:57 am & 8:15 pm | Low tide at 1:35 am & 12:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 28.2 days, 2% lighting.

Happening Today

Newport Fire Department Honor Guard to present colors before Red Sox Game on May 29

Things To Do

Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Dockside: DJ Face & Inside Out at 9 pm

Gurney’s: The Royal Treatment Band at The Firepit from 6 pm to 9 pm, Live DJ at The Firepit from 5 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 1:30 pm & 4:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Gramolini & The Grinders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Acoustic music at 5 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 12:30 pm to 4 pm, Jake Dyle from 5 pm to 8 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

We’ll See You Out There

See more

Tag your photos on Instagram with #WhatsUpNewp for a chance to be featured here and on our Instagram feed.