William Hurlbut Force Spencer, aged 92, died peacefully at home in Newport, Rhode Island on May 15, 2022. Born in Newport on August 13,1929 to Katherine Force Spencer and Major Lorillard Spencer III, of Chastellux Ave., he attended St. Paul’s School, then Yale University ‘51, where he graduated with a BS in Industrial Admin. A Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy, Bill served from 1951 to 1954, as operations officer aboard the USS Hemminger. He began his career as an engineer at Sikorsky Aircraft in Stratford, CT, but found himself drawn to teaching. Bill then obtained a master’s degree and taught mathematics at Roger Ludlowe High School in Fairfield, CT.

In 1973, Bill retired to Antigua, West Indies, where he lived and chartered aboard the ketch Lion’s Paw. Ultimately, Bill returned home to Newport, where he lived his final years gratefully surrounded by family and friends. A man of many interests, Bill was an avid birder and bridge player. He never missed a Sunday NYT crossword puzzle and authored a bi-lingual reference for French-American culinary terminology, Market, Kitchen & Table. (1983).

Bill is survived by his sister-in-law Marjorie Potts Spencer, of Newport, RI, daughter Elizabeth Spencer Ciullo of Saco, ME, stepdaughters Linda Burr Wales of Roque Bluffs, ME and Susan Colleen Taylor of Woodside, DE, daughter-in-law Sandra Paonessa Spencer of Sanibel, Fl, and grandchildren Elizabeth A Spencer of Paso Robles, CA, Katherine M Spencer of Raymond, NH, Wayne J. Ciullo of Hingham, MA, Samantha L. C. Parlin of Gorham, ME, and Daniel W. Ciullo of Saco, ME, Amy W. Reilly of Stevensville, MD, Emily W. Satterwhite of Richmond VA, and Colleen T. Brittingham of Claremont, FL as well as many nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, William Force Spencer of Sanibel, FL, sister Katherine Spencer Doherty, brother Stephen Wolcott Spencer, and Brother-in-Law Joseph H. Doherty, all of Newport RI, as well as half-brother Lorillard Suydam Spencer of Billings, MT.

No formal service is planned at this time. A final gathering in his honor will be coordinated with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in his memory to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, asri.org .

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home