Raphael Sweeney, age 54, of Narragansett, died on May 13, 2022, when he ended his battle with mental illness and went to be with Jesus.

Raphael was born in Cincinnati, OH to Bronson and Judith Sweeney. He grew up all over the country in a Marine Corps family and as a young man, loved to surf. He spent many early mornings and afternoon with his friends on the water and always loved that time. Rafe first started experiencing mental health challenges in college and he fought bravely for over three decades. Despite overwhelming difficulty, Rafe persevered. He loved Jesus, music, art, helping others, and spending time with his family and friends. Rafe came to call Newport home after he graduated from the University of California, San Diego and became part of the fabric of his community. He will be missed tremendously. He is finally no longer in pain and has gone home to be with the Lord.

Raphael is survived by his parents, Bronson and Judy Sweeney, and step-mother Lynne; his sisters, Shannon Sweeney, Erin Black and husband Quentin, and Kara Guerriero and husband Chuck; his niece Anya and nephews Finn, Wyatt, Conner, Dallas, and Dillon.

He was preceded in death by his brother Dominic Carraig; Uncle Wayne Sweeney; and grandparents Bronson and Ada Sweeney, and Arthur and Helen Popple.

Calling Hours will be held on Friday, May 20, 2022, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

Mass of Christian Burial for Raphael Sweeney will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Joseph’s Church, Mann Ave. at Broadway, Newport. Burial will immediately follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery in Middletown, Rhode Island. A reception will follow at First Presbyterian Church at Everett St and Broadway, in Newport, Rhode Island.