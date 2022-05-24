Mrs. Lorraine Peckham, age 66, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away on May 21, 2022.

Lorraine was born in New Bedford, MA to Leo and Beatrice (Lapointe) Deschenes. Lorraine married Charles Peckham Jr. on September 6, 1975 in St. Mary’s Church in Newport RI, where they attended mass regularly.

She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her family more than life itself.

Lorraine loved camping (glamping, really), riding “shotgun” with Charlie in the Avanti, and planning and participating in the Northeast Chapter of the Avanti Owners Association International events every summer. She loved riding on the back of Charlie’s old Triumph motorcycle and through the desert in Arizona on rented Harleys with Charlie, Jim & Kate, and James & Tiffany, and never even flinched at 112 MPH. Lorraine was an amazing cook; just ask anybody who was ever lucky enough to have tasted her “nearly world famous” chicken wings. If Lorraine said “Dinner is an experiment tonight,” the family was about to experience a meal fit for a king. She loved working at The Breakers for the Szaparys (Gladys and Paul) with her best friend, Toni. If you knew Lorraine, you loved her. Her smile was warmer than sunshine.

She loved getting together at the Deschenes family reunions with all of the aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and all of their families. Lorraine loved to travel with Charlie. They would vacation with the kids in New Hampshire regularly, and in the past few years the two of them drove to Florida three times to stay with their close friend GB. They could have flown, but always preferred to “enjoy the ride.” They drove to Kansas more than once to visit with Elaine and Pat and their family.

To say Lorraine loved an adventure would be an understatement. The only thing she loved more than an adventure was time spent at home or around the campfire with the people she loved most – her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. Heaven has regained an angel, an angel who made this world a much better place for all who were blessed enough to have met her. Our hearts may feel broken now, but her presence in them is what will heal them, and keep us strong until we see her beautiful smile when we meet again in Heaven.

Lorraine is survived by her husband, Charles Peckham Jr, her children, Shelley Andrade and her husband Chris, Michael Peckham, Becky Peckham, and Mark Peckham. She will also be missed by her sister, Janet Mottram, her grandchildren, Jenni and Matthew Andrade, sister in laws, Elaine Kaminski and Marilyn Rahn, and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Beatrice Deschenes and her brother, Roger Deschenes.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, May 26, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Lorraine Peckham will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Mary’s Church, Spring St., Newport. Burial will follow at St. Columba Catholic Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown, Rhode Island.

Donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Catholic Charity Fund Appeal, https://link.memorial/CatholicCharityFundAppeal