John J. McKenna, age 84, of Portsmouth RI, passed away surrounded by his family on May 28,2022. He was born and raised in Newport, RI to John James and Julia Frances McKenna.

He graduated from DeLaSalle Academy and Salve Regina University. He served in the U.S. Air Force and then returned to Newport and worked at the Public Works Department and served as a volunteer Firefighter.

John then joined the Newport Police Department where he served for 21 years and retired as a lieutenant. He delivered Christmas baskets for 53 years, served as Treasurer of The Police Relief Association for 38 years, and also was a founding member of the National Police Parade. Upon retirement John enjoyed tending to his gardens, reading, and working at Newport Grand.

John was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, James McKenna, and his first wife, Virginia McKenna. He is survived by his wife, Arlene, his children, Michael McKenna (Cindy), John McKenna, and Stephen McKenna (Kelley), and his grandchildren, Jillian, Timothy, Jared, Matthew, Shannon, and James. He also leaves a great-grandson Callahan.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, June 2, 2022, from 4:00pm-7:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will be private.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care and compassion of The Portsmouth Fire Department, Visiting Nurse Services of Newport County, The Newport Hospital Wound Care Clinic, and The Grand Islander. Donations made in his memory may be made to the Portsmouth Free Public Library and Visiting Nurse Services of Newport County.