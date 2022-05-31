Andrew J. McCarthy, Jr., 88 passed away on May 30, 2022, in Warwick, RI. He was the loving husband of the late Elizabeth (Wood) McCarthy for 51 years and a lifelong Fifth Warder.

Born on June 16, 1933, in Newport, RI to Andrew J. McCarthy Sr. and Bessie (Wilson) McCarthy. Gump attended Newport schools before joining the US Army to serve in the Korean Conflict. Prior to leaving for boot camp, he married the love of his life Betty. Upon his return home from service, he worked for the City of Newport. He later joined the ranks of the Newport Fire Department serving 30 years and retiring as a lieutenant. He was active in Fifth Ward Little League and Babe Ruth baseball for over 40 years having been inducted into both the Rhode Island and New England Babe Ruth Hall of Fame.

Mr. McCarthy is survived by his children Andrew J. McCarthy, wife (Colleen) of Newport, RI and Janet Brasil, husband (James) of Warwick, RI. Proud grandfather to: Casey Miserandino, Jennifer Ledoux (Kyle), Andrew J. McCarthy Jr., Stephanie, and Christopher LaRock. Recently he became great-grandfather to Brayden David Ledoux in January. He is also survived by his loving sister Stella (McCarthy) Huebner of Michigan. He was predeceased by his wife Betty in 2004, and daughter Susan LaRock, siblings Edward, John, and Helen. He will be greatly missed by many nieces and nephews.

If you were a friend of Gump’s, you were a friend for life.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, June 2 from 4-7pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport.

A Committal service will be held Friday, June 3 at the chapel at Newport Memorial Park, 123 Howland Ave, Middletown at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Newport Fire Department – Rescue Fund, 22 W. Marlborough St. Newport, RI 02840, or The Jimmy Fund, 10 Brookline Place, Brookline, MA 02445.