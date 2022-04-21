Ms. Virginia (Ellis) Newton, age 83, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away at home on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

Ginny, as she was known to all, was born in Providence, RI to the late Wendell and Irene (Seippel) Ellis.

Ginny worked for nearly 30 years at the Navy Exchange in accounting and human resources. It was here she made many cherished friends, always looking forward to their many social events and dining out. She loved her walks on the beach, reading, and many wonderful vacations with her brother. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and always looked forward to her time spent at the senior center. She always took comfort in her Christian faith. Above all, she cherished the time she spent with her family.

Virginia is survived by her children, Michael Newton (Kerri), Susan Devir (John), Chris Newton, Brian Newton (Mary), Theresa Mahoney (Bob), and her much loved brothers, Henry and Chris Ellis. She was the cherished grandmother to Alicia, Matthew, Christopher, Sean, and Casey, and her five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Emma, Ben, Kevin and Owen.

A Memorial Mass for Virginia Newton will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 10:00am at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 West Main Rd., Middletown.

At her request, Ginny’s ashes will be scattered at a special time by her family.