Irving B. Nemtzow, 105, of Newport, RI and Coconut Creek, FL. Recently at Tamerisk Assisted Living, Warwick, RI. He graduated Rogers High School and Philadelphia School of Optometry. His practice was on Broadway in Newport RI for over 50 years. Upon retirement to FL. With his wife of over 63 years, Esther, he enjoyed a full life of friends and travel. He loved golf and lucite workshop. He made menorahs, sailboats and furniture for so many family and friends. His greatest joys were with family visits and holidays.

Irving is survived by his son Mark and daughter Roberta Wilfand (husband Wayne.). Grandchildren, Michael Wilfand, Shana Strassberg and Lori and Dana Brody. Also Davinica, Maurice, and Sean Nemtzow. He was deeply loved by his 4 great grandchildren, Derek, Mason, Zachary and Sienna who were lucky enough to be able to spend so much time with him. Great papa also loved all dogs. He loved Jules, Barney and CJ (porky). He met his latest 2 grand puppies last week with a huge smile.

A special place in our hearts to Rosemary Gomez, Cathy Mulcahy and Nathania Caouette that took such good care of him. Also, the staff at Tamerisk Assisted Living.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 6 at Beth Olam Cemetery, 181 Wyatt Road, Middletown at 1pm. Shiva will be observed at Roberta’s home, 20 Sandpiper Drive, W. Warwick. Wednesday immediately after burial and 6-8pm and Thursday 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, Meadows Professional Park, 1130 Ten Rod Rd, Ste. A 203, North Kingstown, RI 02852.

Arrangements are by the Chevra Kadisha Association of Newport County.

