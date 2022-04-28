Gary M. Ibbotson, age 66, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on April 24, 2022 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Ft. Myers, FL. He was the husband of Rebecca (Cusa) Ibbotson.

Gary was born in Fall River to the late Robert and Winifred (Sheehan) Ibbotson.

He lived in Middletown for many years and has been a Portsmouth resident since 1996. Gary was the showroom manager at Burns Power Tools in Fall River, where he worked for 28 years.

Gary spent 3 years working in the pro shop at the Country Creek Golf Club, in Estero, Florida, where he made many friends and acquaintances. He became a valuable member of the club and was respected by many.

Gary is survived by his wife Rebecca Ibbotson, two daughters, Jennifer Prior of Little Compton, and Krista Saufler of Mount Laurel, NJ, a brother Bruce Ibbotson, and a sister Linda Kirby, both of Tiverton. He also leaves his dear granddaughter Zoe Saulfer.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday April 30, 2022, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Burial will be private.

