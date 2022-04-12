Gail Wilson, 75, of Englewood, Florida, formerly of Rhode Island, passed away at home after a long illness on Sunday, March 20, 2022.



Gail was the loving mother of two children and grandmother of five grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years Edward Wilson and daughter, Barbara Truman of Tucson, AZ, son, Mark and daughter-in-law Emily of North Kingstown, RI, grandsons, Brian and Jacob Truman, Benjamin Wilson and granddaughters Belle and Brynne Wilson. Gail has also left behind her sister, Elaine Bruckner, a brother, Jack Fagan and close friend, Fr Francis O’Loughlin.



Calling hours are on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 from 4 to 8:00PM at Memorial Funeral Home at 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. A Memorial service will be held at 10:00AM on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Jesus Saviour Church, 509 Broadway in Newport. Burial will immediately follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, Rhode Island.