Franklin Clay Wilbur, 81, of Middletown RI passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. Born in Portsmouth RI and a lifelong resident of Aquidneck Island. He was the son of the late Franklin Wilbur and Virginia Sherman Wilbur.

Frank is survived by his wife Jane (Cardoza) Wilbur of Middletown and his three children C Bruce Wilbur and his wife Ellen of Murrells Inlet SC, Wendy Marshall, and her partner John A Butterworth II of Portsmouth RI and Aaron Wilbur and his wife Melissa of Gilbert AZ. He was the loving grandfather of Christine Burdett McCormick, Elliott Marshall and his wife Nicole and Erich Marshall and his fiancé Haley and great father of Ryan McCormack, Matthew McCormack, and Jake Marshall. As well as his sister Berniece Clohecy of Portsmouth and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport from 10:30AM to 12:00PM. His service will begin at 12:00PM in the funeral home.

Burial to follow at Middletown Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.