Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.

The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.

  1. 22 Bowen’s – SERVER @ 22 BOWEN’S 
  2. A4 Architecture – Junior Architect / Designer
  3. Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk, Breakfast Attendant, Housekeeper |  email your resume/work experience to info@admiralfitzroy.com.
  4. Akahi Associates – General Dentist
  5. Almondy Inn – Housekeeping
  6. All About Home Care – CNAs- IMMEDIATE OPENINGS ALL SHIFTS
  7. Anthony’s Seafood – Food Server / Food Runner
  8. AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
  9. Behan Bros – Construction Laborer
  10. Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
  11. Bloom – Assistant Teacher (Toddlers)
  12. Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping at Bouchard Inn 
  13. Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
  14. Castle Hill / The Bohlin – BANQUET STAFF
  15. Chilis – Host – Now Hiring
  16. Chipotle – Service Manager
  17. City of Newport – Maintenance Person
  18. Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
  19. Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Clerk
  20. Davidson Hospitality Group – Night Audit Agent – Hotel Viking
  21. Del’s – Del’s Lemonade of Newport
  22. Domino’s – Delivery Driver
  23. Dunne Manning Stores – Cashier/Sales Associate – Joe’s Kwik Mart
  24. EBCAP – Teacher Assistants NFCOZ Per Diem
  25. Event Temps – Banquet Servers and Bartenders
  26. Famous Footwear – Store Manager – Famous Footwear
  27. FatFace – Retail Key Holder
  28. Fidelity Investments – Entry-Level Customer Service
  29. Forge Group – International Legal Instructor (DIILS)
  30. Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
  31. Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Opportunity
  32. Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Security
  33. Healthcare Services Group – Registered Dietitian
  34. Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
  35. J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
  36. Jailhouse Inn – Housekeeping / Downtown Newport
  37. James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
  38. Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center – Front of Team Member
  39. JFA Security – Security Gate officer 1st shift
  40. Kilwins Ice Cream – Retail Chocolate and Ice Cream
  41. KVH Industries – Electronics Buyer
  42. Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
  43. Lifespan – Speech Pathologist PD
  44. Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
  45. Marriott International – Bartender Seasonal
  46. Marvel & Associates – Associate
  47. McLaughlin Research Corp – PROJECT FINANCIAL ADMINISTRATOR-JG
  48. Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Intervention Teacher
  49. Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience AssociateManager of Donor Cultivation & Membership
  50. Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI) – SignOnBonus
  51. Newport County Mental Health – Maintenance Technician
  52. Newport County YMCA – Child Watch Staff
  53. Newport Hotel Group – Front Office Manager (Middletown, RI) – SignOnBonus
  54. Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Garden Assistant
  55. Newport Vineyards – Kitchen Crew, Sales/Event Manager, Banquet Chef, Pastry Sous Chef
  56. Ninety Nine Restaurant – Back of House
  57. Norman Bird Sanctuary – Properties Assistant, Farmhouse and Rental Manager
  58. NTT Data – Computer Systems Analyst Junior Level
  59. Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Stock Associate
  60. Ocean State Nanny Agency – Full Time Nanny
  61. Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
  62. Piezoni’s – Pizza Delivery Driver
  63. Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
  64. Portsmouth Abbey School – Development Office and Database Coordinator
  65. Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Baker/Server
  66. Purvis Systems – Project Manager
  67. Raytheon – Facility Security Officer
  68. Reagan Marine Construction – Piledriver
  69. Research and Development Solutions – EW Lab Support Technician
  70. Redwood Library – Facilities Assistant, Circulation Assistant
  71. Roberts Health Centre – Bookkeeper
  72. Root – Cafe Associate
  73. Royal Health Group – MDS Coordinator – Middletown
  74. Russell Morin – Caretaker
  75. Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
  76. Salve Regina University – Lecturer, Psychology – Salve Regina University
  77. Scales & Shells – Bartender
  78. Skechers – Retail Floor Leader (Key Holder)
  79. Sodexo – Retail Manager 2
  80. Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate
  81. Solidifi – Accounting Specialist
  82. Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
  83. SpotOn – Account Executive – Newport, RI
  84. Surv – Landscaper/Laborer
  85. The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Seasonal Server
  86. The Coffee Guy – Barista/Customer Service
  87. The Mooring – SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGN ON BONUS**
  88. The Sailing Museum – Visitor Experience and Museum Store Associates (Full and Part-Time, Museum Experience Associates (Full and Part-Time)
  89. The Vanderbilt – Food and Beverage Supervisor (Seasonal)
  90. The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
  91. TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full Time
  92. Total Aviation Staffing – Director of Operations – Captain Cessna 402C
  93. Trava Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Long term care
  94. University Orthopedics – Physical Therapy Aide
  95. US Commander, Navy Installations – MWR ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
  96. Veolia – Operator
  97. What’sUpNewp – Local Government Reporter
  98. Wyatt Detention Facility – Wyatt Detention Facility to host a job fair on April 13 for Corrections Officers and Medical Staff openings
  99. Wyndham Newport – Bartender/Server

