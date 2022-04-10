Looking for a new gig, job, or career in or around Newport? Here’s a roundup of some of the companies that are hiring right now in the Newport area.
The opportunities listed below were provided to us or curated from hiring websites. All opportunities were available in the last seven days and are located within five miles of downtown Newport.
Hiring and want to add your available job opportunities to this roundup or a future roundup? Email the opportunity in the same format that you see above to Ryan@whatsupnewp.com.
- 22 Bowen’s – SERVER @ 22 BOWEN’S
- A4 Architecture – Junior Architect / Designer
- Admiral Fitzroy Inn – Front Desk, Breakfast Attendant, Housekeeper | email your resume/work experience to info@admiralfitzroy.com.
- Akahi Associates – General Dentist
- Almondy Inn – Housekeeping
- All About Home Care – CNAs- IMMEDIATE OPENINGS ALL SHIFTS
- Anthony’s Seafood – Food Server / Food Runner
- AutoZone – Retail Sales Associate (Part-Time)
- Behan Bros – Construction Laborer
- Berkshire Bank – Universal Financial Services Representative
- Bloom – Assistant Teacher (Toddlers)
- Bouchard Inn – Housekeeping at Bouchard Inn
- Brick Alley Pub – Kitchen Assistant / Line or Prep Cook
- Castle Hill / The Bohlin – BANQUET STAFF
- Chilis – Host – Now Hiring
- Chipotle – Service Manager
- City of Newport – Maintenance Person
- Clarke Cooke House – Cooks, bakers, servers, bussers (apply within)
- Cumberland Farms – Retail Sales Clerk
- Davidson Hospitality Group – Night Audit Agent – Hotel Viking
- Del’s – Del’s Lemonade of Newport
- Domino’s – Delivery Driver
- Dunne Manning Stores – Cashier/Sales Associate – Joe’s Kwik Mart
- EBCAP – Teacher Assistants NFCOZ Per Diem
- Event Temps – Banquet Servers and Bartenders
- Famous Footwear – Store Manager – Famous Footwear
- FatFace – Retail Key Holder
- Fidelity Investments – Entry-Level Customer Service
- Forge Group – International Legal Instructor (DIILS)
- Forty 1 North – Guest Services Representative
- Garden & Landscapes – Landscaping Opportunity
- Gas Lamp Grille – Doorman/Security
- Healthcare Services Group – Registered Dietitian
- Island Wine & Spirits – Cashier/Customer Service
- J&J Materials – Inside Sales Representative
- Jailhouse Inn – Housekeeping / Downtown Newport
- James L. Maher Center – HR Assistant
- Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center – Front of Team Member
- JFA Security – Security Gate officer 1st shift
- Kilwins Ice Cream – Retail Chocolate and Ice Cream
- KVH Industries – Electronics Buyer
- Leidos – Warehouse Specialist
- Lifespan – Speech Pathologist PD
- Looking Upwards – Community Inclusion Specialist, Crisis Intervention Professionals, Direct Support Professional, Early Intervention Coordinator, HBTS – Lead Home Based Therapeutic, and more
- Marriott International – Bartender Seasonal
- Marvel & Associates – Associate
- McLaughlin Research Corp – PROJECT FINANCIAL ADMINISTRATOR-JG
- Middletown Public Schools – Beyond The Bell Intervention Teacher
- Newport Art Museum – Museum Experience Associate, Manager of Donor Cultivation & Membership
- Newport Beach Hotel & Suites – Hotel Housekeeping Manager (Newport, RI) – SignOnBonus
- Newport County Mental Health – Maintenance Technician
- Newport County YMCA – Child Watch Staff
- Newport Hotel Group – Front Office Manager (Middletown, RI) – SignOnBonus
- Newport Restoration Foundation – Grounds and Garden Assistant
- Newport Vineyards – Kitchen Crew, Sales/Event Manager, Banquet Chef, Pastry Sous Chef
- Ninety Nine Restaurant – Back of House
- Norman Bird Sanctuary – Properties Assistant, Farmhouse and Rental Manager
- NTT Data – Computer Systems Analyst Junior Level
- Ocean State Job Lot – Retail Stock Associate
- Ocean State Nanny Agency – Full Time Nanny
- Performance Physical Therapy – Exercise Specialist
- Piezoni’s – Pizza Delivery Driver
- Planet Fitness – Overnight Custodian
- Portsmouth Abbey School – Development Office and Database Coordinator
- Provencal Bakery & Cafe – Baker/Server
- Purvis Systems – Project Manager
- Raytheon – Facility Security Officer
- Reagan Marine Construction – Piledriver
- Research and Development Solutions – EW Lab Support Technician
- Redwood Library – Facilities Assistant, Circulation Assistant
- Roberts Health Centre – Bookkeeper
- Root – Cafe Associate
- Royal Health Group – MDS Coordinator – Middletown
- Russell Morin – Caretaker
- Sally Beauty – Sales Associate/Beauty Advisor
- Salve Regina University – Lecturer, Psychology – Salve Regina University
- Scales & Shells – Bartender
- Skechers – Retail Floor Leader (Key Holder)
- Sodexo – Retail Manager 2
- Soft As A Grape – Retail Sales Associate
- Solidifi – Accounting Specialist
- Sonalysts – Submarine Operations Analyst
- SpotOn – Account Executive – Newport, RI
- Surv – Landscaper/Laborer
- The Chanler at Cliff Walk – Seasonal Server
- The Coffee Guy – Barista/Customer Service
- The Mooring – SOUS CHEF **$2500 SIGN ON BONUS**
- The Sailing Museum – Visitor Experience and Museum Store Associates (Full and Part-Time, Museum Experience Associates (Full and Part-Time)
- The Vanderbilt – Food and Beverage Supervisor (Seasonal)
- The Wiggle Room – Dog Daycare Handler
- TJ Maxx – Retail Associate Now Hiring Full Time
- Total Aviation Staffing – Director of Operations – Captain Cessna 402C
- Trava Healthcare – Registered Nurse (RN) – Long term care
- University Orthopedics – Physical Therapy Aide
- US Commander, Navy Installations – MWR ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
- Veolia – Operator
- What’sUpNewp – Local Government Reporter
- Wyatt Detention Facility – Wyatt Detention Facility to host a job fair on April 13 for Corrections Officers and Medical Staff openings
- Wyndham Newport – Bartender/Server
