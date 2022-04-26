Anchor & Hope, a craft winery located in Rumford, this week announced that it has partnered with Mainvest for its first fundraising campaign.

The campaign will allow members of the community to be a part of the growth of Anchor & Hope by investing as little as $100 with a 1.5x return towards a target of $100,000, and a maximum goal of $250,000, according to Anchor & Hope.

Rendering of proposed space

Anchor & Hope says that the capital will support the building of a new tasting room at the winery’s space in Phillipsdale Landing, a historic copper wire mill in Rumford, which will provide visitors and the community with the opportunity to enjoy proprietary wines, culinary events, meeting spaces, winemaking classes, a café, a gourmet market, and an event space.

“We’re thrilled to announce the start of our first fundraising campaign,” said Marissa Stashenko, co-founder, Anchor & Hope. “Since our founding just a few years ago, the number one question we’ve been asked is whether we have a tasting room. While we’re looking forward to finally answering with a resounding ‘yes’, we’re most excited to provide the greater Rumford community with a place to gather and enjoy delicious wines on the banks of the beautiful Seekonk River.”

Rendering of proposed space

Anchor & Hope says that their wines are handcrafted with sustainably-grown grapes from family-owned farms in Oregon, California, and Germany, as well as Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New York, and aged, finished, and packaged in Rumford, RI.

Varietals include Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Chardonnay, Rosé, Pinot Noir, and Mendo, and are available by the bottle, 250 mL cans, and in kegs for retail locations. Anchor & Hope says that the tasting room will also feature unique products made from locally grown fruit, including natural sparkling wines like Piquette and Pétillant Natural, as well as still wines from both vinifera and hybrid varietals.

Mainvest, headquartered in Salem, MA, is an investment platform that connects brick & mortar businesses with investors who care. Members of the community can become a part of the growth of their “Main Street” by investing as little as $100 and reap financial rewards through revenue sharing. The rate of return is determined by the business’s gross revenue and the percentage of revenue they share each quarter. Investors receive a greater percentage of the business’s revenue by investing more. Anchor & Hope will be Mainvest’s first partner in Rhode Island.

For more information about the campaign, visit https://mainvest.com/in/anchor-hope.