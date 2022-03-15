Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
Discover all that's happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.
Tuesday, March 15
Things To Do
- 11 am to 5 pm – Service Industry Tuesdays at Newport Vineyards
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink is open
- 6 pm to 8 pm – New to Newport Happy Hour with The Huddle
- 7 pm – Born to Rise
Story Night at Diegos Barrio Cantina
Entertainment
- Celtic – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Cyrano at 4:30 pm, Breaking Bread at 7:30 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm
City & Government
- Newport – Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Historic District Commission at 6:30 pm
- Middletown – Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Juvenile Hearing Board at 5:45 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 7 pm
- Jamestown – Jamestown Affordable Housing at 8:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton School Building Committee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Conservation Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm
- Discover Newport – Newport and Bristol County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau dba Discover Newport
Wednesday, March 16
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 7 pm – newportFILM presents “Keep It A Secret” Screening at Rejects Beer Co.
- 7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class with Island Moving Co.
Live Music & Entertainment
- Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
- Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
- Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Cyrano at 4:30 pm, Citizen Kane at 7:30 pm
- O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm
City & Government
- Jamestown – Jamestown Housing Authority at 10 am, Jamestown Library Board at 5 pm, Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm, Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm
- Little Compton – Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Middletown – Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 1 pm, Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth School Committee – Capital Planning Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 7 pm
- RITBA – Turnpike and Bridge Authority, Rhode Island at 8:30 am
Thursday, March 17
- Gamm Theatre to present Martyna Majok’s ‘Ironbound’ March 17- April 10
- Ocean State Job Lot will offer First Responder Deal Days March 17 – 23
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 6 pm to 9 pm – The Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
- 7 pm – The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Live Music & Entertainment
- JPT Film & Event Center – Belfast at 2 pm, Cyrano at 4:30 pm, The Tragedy of MacBeth at 7:30 pm
- Malt – Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Anita at Malt at 8 pm
- One Pelham East – Hit Play Band at 9 pm
City & Government
- Middletown – Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
- Newport – Newport Charter Review Commission at 4:30 pm, Newport Canvassing Authority at 5:30 pm
- Portsmouth – Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority at 7 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
- Tiverton – Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am
Friday, March 18
- What’s Up Interview: RI guitar great Duke Robillard releasing new album ‘They Called It Rhythm & Blues’ Friday March 18
- Celtic Woman’s “Postcards From Ireland” arriving at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 18, 2022
Things To Do
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 2 pm to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 5 pm to 8 pm – Opening Reception for RAW at Jamestown Arts Center
- 6 pm to 8 pm – Art of Wine Class at The Huddle
- 6 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 8 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Drive My Car at 7:30 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
- The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
City & Government
- Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.
Saturday, March 19
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am – IYRS Career Day
- 9 am to 12 pm – Aquidneck Growers Market (Winter) at Stoneacre Garden
- 10 am to 9 pm – Gurney’s Ice Skating Rink
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, 4 pm- Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Cozy Fires and Tasty Treats at Blithewold
- 12 pm to 4 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 3:30 pm – S’more Than Just a Hayride!! at Simmons Farm
- 6 pm to 8:30 pm – Newport Foodies Winter Stroll
- 7 pm & 9 pm – Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
- 7:30 pm – The High Kings live at The JPT
Live Music & Entertainment
- Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
- Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
- Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
- Clarke Cooke House – Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 10 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
- JPT Film & Event Center – Live music with The High Kings at 7:30 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
- Newport Blues Cafe – Sugarbabies at 9 pm
- One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
- Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
- The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
- The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
- Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Sunday, March 20
Things To Do
- 8:30 am – Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
- 9 am – Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10k | 2022 at Second Beach
- 10 am – Tiverton Farmers Market – Winter Season
- 11 am & 1 pm – Goat Hikes at Simmons Farm
- 11:30 am, 12:15 pm, 1 pm, 1:45 pm, 2:30 pm, 3:15 pm, & 4 pm – Simmons Farm Pet and Cuddle
- 12 pm – Museum of Newport Irish History Interpretive Center Welcomes You
- 12 pm to 8:30 pm – IGLOO VILLAGE @ THE REEF
- 12:30 pm – Historic Irish Cemetery Tour
- 1 pm – Tarot Reading & Crystal Gridding at The Huddle
- 3 pm – Newport String Project Performance at Jamestown Arts Center
- 4 pm – Simmons Farm Mozzarella Cheese Making Class
Live Music & Entertainment
- Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
- Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
- Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
- La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
- Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
- Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
- The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm