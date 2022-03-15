Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Southcoast Health Aquidneck 10K

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport County this week.

Tuesday, March 15

Things To Do

Entertainment

  • Celtic – Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Cyrano at 4:30 pm, Breaking Bread at 7:30 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Trivia from 7 pm to 9 pm

City & Government

Wednesday, March 16

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Celtica – Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
  • Fastnet Pub – Trivia at 9 pm
  • Irish American Club – Mel at 8 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Cyrano at 4:30 pm, Citizen Kane at 7:30 pm
  • O’brien’s Pub – Karaoke at 9:30 pm

City & Government

Thursday, March 17

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

City & Government

Friday, March 18

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Lois Vaughan solo jazz piano from 7 pm to 10 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Drive My Car at 7:30 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe – Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Ryan Faraday at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Eric Fontana from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top Of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

City & Government

  • Nothing scheduled. Check back for updates.

Saturday, March 19

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Bar & Board – Mel at 7:30 pm
  • Buskers – Brian Twohey at 9 pm
  • Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm
  • Clarke Cooke House – Caribbean Party with The Ravers at 10 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • JPT Film & Event Center – Live music with The High Kings at 7:30 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
  • Newport Blues Cafe – Sugarbabies at 9 pm
  • One Pelham East – Live acoustic at 4 pm, Caitlin Carey Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
  • Speakeasy – Live music at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
  • The Pub at Two Mile Corner – Bar Fly at 8 pm
  • The Reef – Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
  • Top of Pelham – Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Sunday, March 20

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

  • Clarke Cooke House – Bobby Ferreira from at 12:30 pm
  • Irish American Club – Karaoke at 9 pm
  • Johnny’s at Wyndham – Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
  • La Forge – Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
  • Narragansett Cafe –Live music from 1 pm to 4 pm
  • Pour Judgement – Los Duderinos at 10 pm
  • The Firehouse Theater – Chase Ceglie Quartet hosts jazz night at 5 pm

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).