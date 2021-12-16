Live music is returning to the Dunkin Donuts Center!

Grammy-winning Nu-Metal pioneers KoRn will take the stage on March 16, 2022. Although “The Dunk” has been open for Providence Bruins and Providence College basketball, the show marks the first concert at the venue since the outbreak of COVID-19.

Once a regular stop on national concert tours, the former Providence Civic Center has seen fewer shows in recent years due to industry trends and competition from the Connecticut casinos.

The pre-sale for the show starts Wednesday, December 16 at 10 AM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 17 at 10 am.

