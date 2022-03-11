Ocean State Job Lot (OSJL) his week announced that it offer its First Responder Deal Days March 17th through March 23rd.

During this period, current or retired first responders who spend a minimum of $20.00 will receive 40% of their purchase price back on a Crazy Deal Gift Card.

First responders are also invited to pick up free hand sanitizer, hand wipes, disinfecting wipes, and face shields while supplies last. There is no purchase necessary and no limit on quantity while in-store supplies last.

Proof of employment with photo ID must be presented at checkout; for full details, visit: https://www.oceanstatejoblot.com/first-responder-deal-days.

Shoppers throughout the Northeast know Ocean State Job Lot for its Crazy Deals, Insider Club, fantastic prices, friendly customer service, and wide range of merchandise. Shoppers find an ever-changing array of household goods, apparel, pet supplies, seasonal products (such as lawn and garden essentials; patio, pool and beach supplies), kitchen pantry staples and a broad offering of gourmet and international specialty foods, and station/firehouse necessities.

The First Responder Deal Days offer applies to almost everything* in any Ocean State Job Lot store.

The promotion is available to first responders, both current and retired, with a valid professional ID, including:

● Certified first responders

● Police and other law enforcement personnel

● Firefighters (career and voluntary)

● EMTs and ambulance personnel

● Dispatchers

● Coast Guard personnel

● Federal, state and local emergency management and relief agency personnel

● Federal and state correctional officers

● Certified medical professionals

“We’re pleased to offer this deal to our first responders, who have gone above and beyond to keep our communities safe and healthy throughout the pandemic,” said Marc Perlman, Principal Owner and CEO, Ocean State Job Lot. “We are grateful for their service all year round, but are especially happy to recognize it with this offer during First Responder Deal Days.”