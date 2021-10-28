UNCASVILLE, CT (October 26, 2021) Grammy-nominated Celtic Woman, the most successful all-female Irish group in history, returns to Mohegan Sun Arena at 7:30pm on Friday, March 18, 2022. Ahead of their 83-city North American tour in 2022, Celtic Woman caps this year with a new PBS special airing in November and their first studio album in three years.

Tickets are $45, $35 & $25 and are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and the Mohegan Sun Box Office.

Celtic Woman’s fresh fusion of traditional Irish music and contemporary songcraft celebrates Ireland’s history while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. The group’s repertoire is presented by four young Irish women whose performing skills bring centuries of musical and cultural tradition to life through Irish classics, contemporary songs, classical favorites and stirring original compositions. Their angelic voices and instrumental virtuosity are accompanied by a robust ensemble that includes Irish dancers, bagpipers and a full band playing an array of traditional Celtic instruments, including the bodhran, tin whistle, bouzouki and Uilleann pipes.

The “Postcards from Ireland” tour and album convey a true message of love, hope and expectation as the world looks toward getting back together again. Celtic Woman feels there is no better way to express these wishes than to write and send a postcard, but this postcard is written with the music a nd songs from their latest album, which will be released on October 29th.

Following the album release, PBS will air the accompanying TV special in North America across 60+ local PBS stations beginning November 27th. Filmed on location in 14 beautiful and iconic locations in Ireland, this 80-minute TV special will showcase the beautiful landscapes of the country as Celtic Woman performs their brand-new compositions and arrangements, plus some fan favorites.

Since 2005, Celtic Woman has sold over ten million CDs and DVDs, making it the only all-female act to achieve multi-platinum success in the classical crossover and world music genres during the past decade. Named Billboard’s No. 1 World Music Artist of the Year six times, 12 of the studio CDs have debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s World Album chart. Celtic Woman has also scored two Top 10 debuts on Billboard’s influential album chart and five Top Five DVDs on Billboard’s Top Video chart, as well as achieving platinum-level sales in nine countries. Their 2016 album release, “Destiny”, was nominated for a Grammy award in the category of Best World Music Album, marking the group’s first-ever Grammy nomination.