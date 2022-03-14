Irish folk superstars The High Kings are heading to Newport for a celebration of traditional Irish music at the Jane Pickens Film and Event Center. The High Kings will perform in Newport, just after St. Patrick’s Day on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Tickets are on sale now at the Pickens web site here.

The High Kings are Finbarr Clancy, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy Paul O’Brien. The band formed in June 2007 when Brian, Darren, Finbarr and former member Martin Furey were asked to join a brand-new Irish ballad group by David Kavanagh after he had noticed a gap in the market for a band specializing in traditional Irish music.

The High Kings play 13 instruments between them creating a unique sound and atmosphere. The unique blend of artistry and vocal power led their self-titled debut album to reached number 2 on the world Billboard Music chart. An instant success in Ireland, The High Kings played 5 consecutive sold-out shows to a packed audience in Dublin’s Olympia Theatre in March of 2009.

More than a decade later, they have gone on to release nine albums and amassed a loyal following in Ireland and the states. They continue to tour Europe and North American selling out theatres of all sizes. Their latest album, Home from Home, is a journey through classic folk songs, old and new. Recorded live at Concert Deck in Dublin during the pandemic, Home from Home is a journey across the world to some of the places the band has called home when on tour.

For ticket information, click here.