Enjoy sunsets from the wrap-around deck of this beautiful, custom-designed, one-of-a-kind, waterfront home at 30 Oak Hill Road in Narragansett on desirable Harbour Island.

All living areas have water views, including each of the three bedrooms – one on ground level. The primary suite features cathedral ceilings while offering magnificent water views, a walk-in closet, and a private entrance to a full bath with a porcelain tub.

The three-season, weather-tight porch is the perfect spot for quiet relaxation or entertaining guests. The lower-level living area delivers water views as well as walk-out access to an outdoor shower – ideal for use after a day of swimming and boating from the included dock and beach. Additional features include an automatic standby generator, skylights, central vac, alarm, and newer appliances. A great choice for a year-round home or vacation with high-income rental potential. Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind opportunity.

