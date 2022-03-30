Paul Edward Henriques, 59, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on March 28, 2022 at St. Anne’s Hospital.

Paul was born, March 14, 1963, in Newport, RI, to Raymond and Barbara (Kardel) Henriques.

He grew up in both Tiverton and Portsmouth, RI- with a brief stint in Florida. He was known by many friends and family as “Pete.” A truck driver for many years he had a love for the open road, hauling cars, and traveling. He was proud to hand out a business card, to the scrapping business he aptly named The Happy Scrapper to anyone that he met- and would let you know- he would come to get that water heater. He had a passion for cars- and would race a car at Seekonk Speedway whenever he had the chance and loved going to watch Nascar races in New Hampshire. Paul had a love for all music- but he had a particular soft spot for Barry Manilow. He loved cooking on his Blackstone grill and could be found most weekends at “Paul’s Tiki Hut” where he mastered the art of the blue Hawaiian and sarcasm. He loved to travel, and Aruba quickly became one of his favorite places to go. Although he loved the tropics- his preferred method for getting anywhere was driving his truck and would avoid flying if at all possible. Although he loved his cars- there was nothing he loved more than his friends and family- especially his beloved grandchildren. He is survived by his fiancé, Pamela Ferris, of Portsmouth, and his children; Matthew Henriques and his girlfriend Michaela Fay of Tiverton, RI, Paul Henriques, Kayla Audet, Jamie Ferris, and boyfriend Brian Ouellette of Portsmouth RI, and Jessica Ferris also of Portsmouth. He also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren Hunter, Silas, Camden, Liam, and Zoey. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara Henriques, and his siblings; Bill Henriques and his wife Patti, Cheryl Henriques, Teresa Gomes and her husband Robert. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond Henriques SR formally of Ray’s Shell and his brother Raymond Henriques JR. Paul was funny, kind, caring, and was always lending a helping hand to whoever was in need. He will be missed by all.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 02, 2022, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

His funeral and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Diabetes Association.

