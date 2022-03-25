Dr. James Edgar Royer, 68, of Melbourne Beach, Florida passed away March 3,2022 with his loving family by his side. He courageously battled Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) .

Born in St. Albans, Vermont of Edgar and Jeanne (Broulette) Royer. Dr. Royer graduated from University of Vermont and Tufts University School of Dental Medicine. After dental school he joined the Navy Dental Corps and completed a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery and served for 20 years in the US Navy Dental Corps. In 1995 he moved to Portsmouth, RI and he served as the Oral Surgeon on the Newport Naval base for the last three years of his military career and transitioned to his private Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery practice in Swansea, MA.

In 2013 he moved to Melbourne, Florida.

Sports were a big part of Jim’s life. He loved playing and watching sports. Tennis and golf were his favorite sports, but he also loved boating and did many hours of fishing and hunting.

Dr. James Royer is survived by his mother, Jeanne Royer of St. Albans, VT and Barefoot Bay, FL and sisters Carmen Royer Riggs and her husband Kendrick of Louisville, KY, Paula Jean Royer of Lithia, FL, Judy Royer Boulerice and her husband Robert of Swanton, VT, his daughter Bridget Royer and her fiancé Andrew Braunsdorf of Providence, RI, his son Philip Royer and his wife Hannah Rowe of Boston, MA, partner Joyce Malakoff of Melbourne Beach, FL and his former spouse, Dr. Marian Royer of Newport, RI .

There will be a public memorial service at Holy Angels Church in St. Albans, VT on May 28, 2022. His final rest will be at Arlington National Cemetary.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Team Gleason Foundation, PO Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.