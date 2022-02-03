A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Rhode Island for Friday, February 4. The storm is expected to start as rain overnight Thursday and switch to sleet and ice Friday afternoon.

Although temperatures will be in the low 40’s Friday morning, the forecast is for temps to fall into the 20’s by evening. Snow/sleet accumulation of 1-2″ is possible.

The biggest threat from this storm will likely occur Friday afternoon and evening when a flash freeze is expected to strike the region leading to icy roadways. The evening commute may be hazardous.

For more, read the full text of the advisory below:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain will change to freezing rain and sleet around midday Friday with a flash freeze as temperatures fall below freezing. The precipitation may end as a brief period of light snow Friday evening. Slow down and use caution while traveling.