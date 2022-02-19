Snow, tragedy, and nostalgia were among the most popular topics on What’sUpNewp this week.

Here’s a look at the most-read stories from this past week, February 13 – 19, 2022.

Top Stories

1 – Here’s how much snow fell across Rhode Island Feb. 13 -14

2 – Two arrested in connection to double-shooting incident, police searching for a third suspect

3 – Newport Firsts: 40 fun facts you might not know about Newport

4 – What’s In A Name? The Origin Of Newport Street Names and Landmarks

5 – What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Feb. 7 – 11)

6 – 18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport

7 – 17 popular movies filmed in and around Newport

8 – FirstGenHomeRI program will offer $25,000 in down payment assistance to first-generation home buyers

9 – ‘Rosevale’ estate, abutting property sell for $6.5 million

10 – Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19

Further Reading