Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty today announced the sale of ‘Rosevale’ at 30 Red Cross Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island.

Sited on over 2 acres in the Kay/Catherine “summer home” area, the property sold for $6,500,000, which included the residence at 187 Rhode Island Avenue, sited on ½ acre abutting ‘Rosevale.’

The seller and buyer were represented by Tina Wiley and David Huberman of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty.

Built in 1876 for William C. and Grace W. Rives of Boston, the residence was an early commission for the architectural firm of Peabody and Stearns and is one of Newport’s few masonry High Victorian Gothic houses. Currently configured with six units in the main house and with a charming two-bedroom carriage house, the property stands on a parcel that extends between Red Cross and Rhode Island Avenues. The 1819 Federal-era residence at 187 Rhode Island Avenue was originally part of the estate inherited by Mrs. Rives.

This combined transaction represents the highest sale ever in the Kay/Catherine area and the second-highest in Newport County so far this year.

Paul Leys, broker/co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The sale of this iconic estate demonstrates the continuing appeal of Newport’s unique properties. Over the past 2 years, the local market has seen the transfer of a remarkable 27 residences over $4 million, of which Gustave White has been involved in over half.”