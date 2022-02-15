Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to your inbox!
Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.
If you’re considering selling or simply want to know what your home may be worth in today’s market, I am offering confidential, complimentary, and no-strings-attached home value analyses to anyone interested. If you have any real estate questions, please give me a call directly at 401-241-1851 or email me at TylerB@remaxnewportri.com.
In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;
Newport
70 Carroll Avenue #1008 sold for $210,000 on February 10. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $215,000.
250 Broadway sold for $869,000 on February 10. This 6,393 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $869,000.
90 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $527,750 on February 10. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $465,000.
66 Prospect Hill Street sold for $1,605,000. This 2,174 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,575,000.
111 Harrison Avenue #B14 sold for $1,569,000 on February 7. This 1,992 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,569,000.
13 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $846,000 on February 7. This 5,269 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.
52 Thames Street sold for $1,495,000 on February 7. This 4,950 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,495,000.
5 Annandale Road sold for $790,000 on February 7. This 1,710 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.
Middletown
No transactions to report.
Portsmouth
030 Madison Avenue sold for $340,000 on February 11. This home has 2,416 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $364,000.
23 William Street sold for $1,375,000 on February 10. This 2,071 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This property was originally listed for $1,250,000.
Jamestown
41 Arnold Avenue sold for $700,000 on February 11. This 2,061 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $779,900.
1 Umiak Avenue sold for $515,000 on February 9. This 1,093 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $445,000.
60 Steamboat Street sold for $612,400 on February 7. This 2,910 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $609,900.
32 Lawton Brook Lane #C2 sold for $394,000 on February 7. This 1,355 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $389,000.
55 Sisson Pond Road sold for $850,000 on February 7. This 3,176 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.
Tiverton
185 Hilton Street sold for $364,900 on February 10. This 1,948 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $364,900.
18 Evens Court sold for $170,000 on February 7. This 748 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $170,000.
228 Fish Road sold for $380,000 on February 9. This 1,712 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $419,000.
Little Compton
No transactions to report.
