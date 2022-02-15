Real estate, like any industry, is based on the foundation of supply and demand. Sellers are seeing premium prices for their homes due to low-interest rates and even lower inventory; which makes for a very competitive environment from a buyer’s perspective.

In the meantime, here’s what sold last week;

Newport

70 Carroll Avenue #1008 sold for $210,000 on February 10. This 625 sq. ft home has 1 bed and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $215,000.

250 Broadway sold for $869,000 on February 10. This 6,393 sq. ft home has 8 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $869,000.

90 Van Zandt Avenue sold for $527,750 on February 10. This 1,800 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $465,000.

66 Prospect Hill Street sold for $1,605,000. This 2,174 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,575,000.

111 Harrison Avenue #B14 sold for $1,569,000 on February 7. This 1,992 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,569,000.

13 Rhode Island Avenue sold for $846,000 on February 7. This 5,269 sq. ft home has 7 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $849,000.

52 Thames Street sold for $1,495,000 on February 7. This 4,950 sq. ft home has 5 beds and 4 baths. This home was originally listed for $1,495,000.

5 Annandale Road sold for $790,000 on February 7. This 1,710 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $799,000.

Middletown

No transactions to report.

Portsmouth

030 Madison Avenue sold for $340,000 on February 11. This home has 2,416 sq. ft home has 4 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $364,000.

23 William Street sold for $1,375,000 on February 10. This 2,071 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 4 baths. This property was originally listed for $1,250,000.

Jamestown

41 Arnold Avenue sold for $700,000 on February 11. This 2,061 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This home was originally listed for $779,900.

1 Umiak Avenue sold for $515,000 on February 9. This 1,093 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $445,000.

60 Steamboat Street sold for $612,400 on February 7. This 2,910 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $609,900.

32 Lawton Brook Lane #C2 sold for $394,000 on February 7. This 1,355 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $389,000.

55 Sisson Pond Road sold for $850,000 on February 7. This 3,176 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 3 baths. This home was originally listed for $895,000.

Tiverton

185 Hilton Street sold for $364,900 on February 10. This 1,948 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 2 baths. This property was originally listed for $364,900.

18 Evens Court sold for $170,000 on February 7. This 748 sq. ft home has 2 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $170,000.

228 Fish Road sold for $380,000 on February 9. This 1,712 sq. ft home has 3 beds and 1 bath. This home was originally listed for $419,000.

Little Compton

No transactions to report.

