Dr. James Hunter, Curator of Naval Heritage and Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM), will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 3.

We’ll discuss with Hunter the news out of ANMM this week that the shipwreck of James Cook’s famous vessel, His Majesty’s Bark Endeavour, has been positively identified off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island.

Hunter has been among those searching the wreck site of James Cook’s HMB Endeavour and has seen the site firsthand.

