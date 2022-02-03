Sign up for our free newsletter, we’ll deliver every What’sUpNewp story straight to you every morning!

Dr. James Hunter, Curator of Naval Heritage and Archaeology at the Australian National Maritime Museum (ANMM), will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 7:30 pm on Thursday, February 3.

We’ll discuss with Hunter the news out of ANMM this week that the shipwreck of James Cook’s famous vessel, His Majesty’s Bark Endeavour, has been positively identified off the coast of Newport, Rhode Island.

Hunter has been among those searching the wreck site of James Cook’s HMB Endeavour and has seen the site firsthand.

Watch on Facebook

Watch on YouTube

Ryan Belmore is the Owner and Publisher of What's Up Newp. He was born and raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Coventry High School. He serves as Vice President of Fort Adams Trust and serves on the Board of Directors for Potter League for Animals. Ryan also is currently the Senior Editor - North America for Mountain News, publisher of OnTheSnow. Ryan is a member of Local Independent Online News (LION) Publishers and North American Snowsports Journalists Association (NASJA).