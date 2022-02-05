Veteran blues musician Keb Mo was greeted warmly by an enthusiastic crowd Thursday, February 3, at the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI.

Before a sold-out crowd, the five-time Grammy Awards winner shared old favorites and new songs from his album, Good to Be, released in late January.

Concert Photographer Rick Farrell was there and shares these photos from an evening of great music.

